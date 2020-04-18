Judge extends Exotic's deadline to challenge convictions

A former Oklahoma zookeeper who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot and federal wildlife violations has been granted more time to argue why his lawsuit challenging the conviction shouldn't be dismissed.

FILE - This file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic." Maldonado-Passage was convicted in an unsuccessful murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue, who he has repeatedly accused of killing her husband Jack “Don” Lewis. Lewis' unsolved 1997 disappearance and Maldonado-Passage's accusations are the subject of new Netflix series “Tiger King.” (Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," filed a federal lawsuit against federal agencies and witnesses, claiming he was convicted based on false and perjured testimony. A federal judge decided to recommend dismissing his lawsuit and provided an April 28 deadline for objection filing.

The Oklahoman reported that U.S. District Judge Scott Palk extended that deadline to May 28 after Maldonado-Passage said he's isolated at a Texas medical facility.