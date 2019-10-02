Judge expresses concerns about deadly domestic violence cases

In the past two months, juries convicted two men in the deaths of their partners, prompting discussion on how abusive relationships can become deadly.

The exterior of Waypoint in downtown Cedar Rapids on Oct. 2, 2019 (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)

Last week, a jury found Todd Mullis, 43, guilty of first degree murder for killing his wife with a corn rake. Amy Mullis died on their farm near Earlville last November. Prosecutors said Todd killed her because he was jealous of her affairs.

Also last week, a judge sentenced Cody Brown, 28, to up to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. In that case, prosecutors say he threw his girlfriend, Stephanie Bowling, to the ground during an argument outside her Cedar Rapids apartment on June 2018. She died a couple of days later from blunt force head injuries.

During Brown’s sentencing hearing, Judge Patrick Grady said he was disturbed by Brown’s and Bowling's abusive relationship. He said he has seen the same situation play out too many times.

“In the many years I've had this job, I have seen this many, many times in many, many scenarios with many different types of people,” Grady said.

Nelly Hill, director of Waypoint’s domestic violence victim services program, agrees.

“Domestic violence is still incredibly prevalent, it's an epidemic,” Hill said.

Hill said the perpetrators they see at Waypoint tend to be men.

She added that leaving an abusive relationship can be extremely complicated, barriers like concerns over children, finances, transportation, or fears of being killed, stand in the way.

“The most lethal time in a relationship is when a survivor is deciding to leave,” Hill said. “Their risk of lethality goes up significantly.”

There are local organizations to help in those situations. Waypoint, in Cedar Rapids, helps survivors, providing free and confidential services like peer counseling, legal and mental advocacy, support groups, and getting a plan in place when the time comes to leave a relationship in hopes of a better life.

“Waypoint serves on average around 2,500 survivors across the seven county region every year,” Hill said.

For 24-hour assistance, call Waypoint’s support and crisis line at 800-208-0388.