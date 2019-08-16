Judge delays part of hearing for Mollie Tibbetts' accused killer

A judge has delayed part of a hearing that could determine if prosecutors can use a confession from Mollie Tibbetts' accused killer.

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2018 file photo, Cristhian Bahena Rivera wears headphones during his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. The Des Moines Register reports that Rivera's lawyers filed a motion Friday, March 1, 2019, to have his trial moved to a more diverse county. They argue the Mexican national should be tried outside Poweshiek County to allow for more minority representation in the jury pool. (Kelsey Kremer/Des Moines Register via AP, Pool, File)

Investigators Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 25, stabbed Tibbetts as she was jogging in Brooklyn last July. They say he later led them to her body in a Poweshiek County cornfield.

A judge on Thursday delayed a portion of the hearing until October 22. It concerns whether or not officers properly read Rivera his Miranda Rights.

Part of the hearing, however, is still on for August 23. It will address the defendant's right to have his trial within one year.

As of now, Rivera's trial is scheduled for November 12.