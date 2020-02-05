Judge blocks admission of Burns' internet searches, expert testimony on them

Certain pieces of evidence that the state of Iowa wanted to introduce in the first-degree murder trial of Jerry Burns have been blocked from entry into the record by a judge, according to court documents.

Jerry Burns arrives in Linn County District Court, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 in Cedar Rapids. Iowa. Burns is charged with first-degree murder in the 1979 death of Michelle Martinko, and appeared with attorney Leon Spies for a pretrial hearing on a motion to suppress evidence and admissibility of evidence. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP, Pool)

Evidence regarding Burns' internet search activity and expert testimony intended to connect intent and motive for the crime to that activity will not be allowed to be introduced.

The judge ruled that the search history evidence would be "unduly prejudicial," leading to the likelihood of an unfair trial. The fact that the internet searches, which included queries for "strangulation," "rape," "beatings," :blondehaired women," "stabbing," and "sex with freshly dead persons," came from many years after the alleged murder factored into the judge's decision, saying that it lessened its "already tenuous relevance to establish either motive or intent."

The state also wanted to allow Randy Cole, an expert within the field of sex offender assessment and treatment, to testify to intent and motive to commit the alleged murder based on those internet searches. Once the searches themselves were deemed inadmissible, the judge determined that Cole or other witnesses could not use them to ascribe intent or motive.

In a new filing on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, Burns' attorney sought to prohibit testimony from an inmate at the Linn County Jail named Michael James Allison, as well as an interaction between Burns and Matt Denlinger, an investigator in the case. The motion said that that evidence would be unduly prejudicial. The judge has not ruled on that motion.

Burns, 66, was arrested on December 19, 2018, and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michelle Martinko.