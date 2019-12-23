Judge approves suppression of some testimonial evidence in Tibbetts case

A judge has ruled that some testimonial evidence gathered after the detention of the murder suspect in the killing of Mollie Tibbetts will be suppressed under limited circumstances, but that key physical evidence gathered as a result of that interrogation will not be, according to a court filing.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, listens to the court proceedings during his arraignment on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. Bahena Rivera pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts. (Kelsey Kremer/Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

According to the judge, testimonial evidence that was gathered by law enforcement after an immigration detainer was placed on him will be suppressed for the upcoming first-degree murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera. This applies to the evidence gathered between 11:30 p.m. on August 20, 2018, and 5:50 a.m. on August 21.

The judge found that the initial set of Miranda warnings given to Rivera were inadequate under the law, which made statements made between that time and a second, satisfactory set of Miranda warnings the next morning inadmissible.

The judge found that the first Miranda reading was inadequate by mistake, not on purpose in order to establish an illegal "two-step" interrogation where a suspect provides incriminating information, is Mirandized again, then provides the same information in a legally-admissable setting. The judge said that the officer who made the first reading did so by accident.

However, the statements he made during his interrogation were found to be voluntarily given, not coerced, so any physical evidence that was found by law enforcement because of those statements will be admissible.

Rivera's attorneys had argued that he had been awake for many hours before being detained, and the interrogation lasted several more hours after that, which could be considered sleep deprivation and therefore a form of coercion. The court disagreed, saying that Rivera was engaged and attentive with officers, with no signs of difficulty communicating with them in the video from the interrogation.

Rivera's attorneys had attempted to argue that he was technically in custody when law enforcement agents came to his workplace, Yarabee Farms, earlier in the day on August 20, prior to any Miranda reading. The judge instead agreed with state prosecutors that Rivera was not legally in custody until the immigration detainer was placed later in the evening.

The judge cited multiple instances where law enforcement told Rivera he was allowed to leave the interrogation at any time and that no accusations were made of Rivera's guilt during the initial phase of interrogation as supporting the conclusion that he was not in custody.

The judge also found that Rivera voluntarily allowed law enforcement officials to search his vehicles and voluntarily provided information to them when they visited him at his workplace.

Rivera's trial is scheduled to begin February 4, 2020, Woodbury County District Court in Sioux City.