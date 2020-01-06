Judge OKs $3.1M lawyer fees in Branstad discrimination case

A judge has approved a payment of $3.1 million for lawyers representing a former state official that a jury found was discriminated against by former Gov. Terry Branstad.

FILE - U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, makes comments about pro-democracy activist and Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo during a photocall and remarks to journalists at the Ambassador's residence in Beijing, China, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The judge approved the amount in an order filed Friday for Roxanne Conlin and her team who won former Iowa Workers' Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey a $1.5 million verdict.

Branstad, now U.S. ambassador to China, was found to have discriminated and retaliated against Godfrey in 2011 because he's gay.

Taxpayers have paid $2.9 million for Branstad's attorneys and will pay Conlin's fees if the state loses a pending Iowa Supreme Court appeal.