Jones Golf Course set to re-open all 18 holes Monday

With all the heat, you may not be thinking about hitting the golf course.

The good news if you are looking to get a few swings in next week, the Jones Golf Course will be open once again in Cedar Rapids.

Prior to Monday, you were only able to play the front nine holes, but on Monday all 18 holes will be back up and running. The back nine were closed down when that area flooded in September.

Since the flooding, crews have been reseeding and getting it ready for golf again. Parks and Recreation Director Scott Hock told TV-9 that the park has flooded 10 of the last 11 years.

"We've gone one year since 2008 where we haven't had flood impacts. But different floods have different levels of impact, it depends on how long the water stays," Hock said.

Hock says it's in the budget to keep operating and maintaining it.

He told TV-9 out of the four courses the city owns, the Jones clubhouse is the nicest.

He says it's a beautiful, well-laid-out course that people love playing on.