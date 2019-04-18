Jones County rural roads "not fixable" until weather warms up

A Jones County woman said a main road near her house is so bad it's almost impassable for some vehicles.

The worst of it is about a mile stretch of 215th Avenue Southeast between 80th and 90th street. That's right off Highway 151.

Kelly Anderson has been around the area for more than a decade. She said she's sick of the roads that just keep getting worse.

"It's been bursting up from the roads and causes a big mud pit," said Snead. "It's like nothing I've ever seen before. It's crazy."

Anderson typically takes the route on 215th Avenue to work in Marion. Others may take it to pass through Anamosa or to get to Highway 151, too.

"One of my neighbors got stuck. I mean she was just stuck and sitting there in the mud because there was nothing to do," said Anderson. "My suspension is broken on my van and the ruts in the big mud poles. It's ridiculous."

"The banks are high and it doesn't have very good drainage so it's susceptible to soft spots," said Jones County engineer Derek Snead.

Snead said cold weather is the culprit and county crews could be the next victims if they're not careful.

"The frost has come out so the gravel roads won't support our motor vehicles or trucks to fix it," said Snead.

But Snead said they have been trying what they can in the meantime, like getting sand out of one side and adding rocks to provide more traction.

"We've done everything between add rock and bring a skid loader out to and just done as much as we can with our equipment to get the land owners that live on that portion out," said Snead.

Anderson said, she'll wait, but it's a hassle

"A better water drain system I'm sure would help," said Anderson.

Snead said the county does plan to do some small grating projects in the next two years. It would likely take more space, more material, equipment, a contractor.