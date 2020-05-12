Jones County restaurant glad to be back open while coping with new reality

Overlooking the Wapsi in Jones County, the General Store Pub in Stone City has been busy since opening up at the beginning of May.

Customers sit at tables on the patio at the General Store Pub in Stone City on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The restaurant was able to reopen, with social distancing rules and 50% capacity, after Gov. Kim Reynolds eased coronavirus restrictions in most of the state at the start of May. (Scott Saville/KCRG)

Gov. Kim Reynolds eased the restriction against restaurants, which was put into place to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. The restaurant is doing its best to follow the new state guidelines with tables six feet apart to continue to encourage social distancing among its patrons.

"We do own quite a bit of property around the building so we can kind of take, if it’s nice out, tables outdoors," Ted Larson, the owner of the General Store Pub, said. "It kind of helps increase the seating we can possibly have."

Larson said most customers have been understanding of the restrictions, with some exceptions.

"We did have a group of bikers that we were trying to keep in groups of six and six feet apart. They weren’t cooperating the best," Larson said. "For the most part, people are kind of doing it by themselves."

While the staff wore face masks, the majority of the patrons did not. And with every table full most were not concerned about their safety.

The way they got it set up there’s separation," Jeff Walker, a customer at the restaurant on Tuesday, said. "I don’t have a mask on. If I didn’t feel comfortable I wouldn’t be here."

It's a sentiment that was shared by multiple patrons on a cool Tuesday afternoon.

"I feel perfectly safe, there's plenty of separation," Sherri Condon, another customer, said. "So I feel comfortable."

For most, they're just glad to have a slice of something normal in their life.

"We have had a couple of people that kind of chastised us a little bit for opening up but everyone else is just happy to be able to have someplace to go," Larson said. "It's amazing to see the faces come back."

Larson did receive a grant which helped him stay afloat during the closure, but he is anticipating more challenges finding food and the rising prices.

"Things are just going astronomical," Larson said. "Beef has been the biggest problem so far, hamburger. We had our rib special last weekend and we actually had to use a different processor out of Eagle Grove."

In spite of that potential roadblock, Larson feels good about being able to get some people in the seats in his establishment.

"We did do carry out and did do a little bit of delivery. The locals were wonderful. They came quite a bit and picked up stuff, but honestly it was not enough to literally pay the bills. So being even open only 50% is a big boom."