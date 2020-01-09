Jones County residents weigh in on busy-yet-deadly intersection’s future

The debate over the future of a dangerous and deadly intersection near Anamosa continued Thursday.

Nearly 100 people crowded into the Anamosa Public Library on Jan. 9, 2020, to discuss the intersection of Highway 151 and Old Dubuque Road. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

Nearly 100 people attended a public hearing on Thursday at the Anamosa Public Library that was held by the Anamosa City Council and the Jones County Board of Supervisors.

The discussion was over the intersection of Highway 151 and Old Dubuque Road, which is jointly owned by the City of Anamosa and Jones County, and which Jones County Engineer Derek Snead said is used by thousands of people each day.

However, Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver also labeled it “by far the most dangerous intersection in Jones County.” In the last 12 years, three fatal crashes occurred at the intersection, most recently on Nov. 6, 2019, and more crashes have resulted in injuries.

But most of the 13 people who spoke at the public hearing argued that the intersection should stay open, or at least hold off on closing until there are plans in place to serve as alternatives to it and address local businesses’ and neighbors’ concerns, much of which included worries about increased traffic in surrounding areas.

Kurt Andreesen, who lives off Old Dubuque Road, said there are already a lot of students from Anamosa Middle School who use the road to walk to and from school, and a problem could result from closing the intersection.

“I hate to think of what it’s going to be like if we would add additional traffic onto Old Dubuque Road that isn’t coming in off 151 — the safety for my kids, the kids that live on the block, potentially future kids that live there,” Andreesen said.

Other concerns included if first responders would be able to access locations near the intersection if it is closed off and if drivers for a local trucking company would be able to safely maneuver their semi-trucks on city streets in Anamosa if a shutdown forces them to reroute.

However, a few people argued that the intersection is too dangerous and needs to close.

That included Karen Malejko, who lives next to it and said she and her husband have responded to “horrific” crashes there over the last several years.

“Something needs to be done, and it needs to be done now,” Malejko said. “You know, I know it’s inconvenient for people, so take an extra 15 minutes. You can go through town, but you can also save a life.”

Afterward, no one on either the city council or board of supervisors made a motion to fully close the intersection right now.

But they both unanimously voted to form a committee that will get more input from nearby businesses, residents and law enforcement and develop a plan for the intersection’s future.

“I do think there’s lots of opportunity, and the committee will work hard to do that as fast as possible,” Snead said.

Graver, who supports closing the intersection, ended the meeting by saying that they’re working on borrowed time at this point.

He said, “Doing nothing is not a solution,” because then another deadly crash would be inevitable.

