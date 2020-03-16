Jones County Public Health responding to coronavirus with small team

The director of Jones County Public Health, Jenna Lovaas, said that in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak the small agency she oversees has become a hub of activity.

"It's hard to cover everything, our regular operations in addition to fielding everything related to the coronavirus," Lovaas said.

Lovaas and her team, which she said consists of her and a part-time employee, face many of the same challenges larger counties do when it comes to mitigating the impact the coronavirus is having. Their issue, Lovaas said, is that they much fewer staff by comparison.

"I think a big challenge is just, to a certain degree, resources," Lovaas said.

Lovaas said their plan involves an aggressive awareness campaign. For example, she is putting regular updates about the coronavirus on their Facebook page. Jones County Public Health is also in frequent contact with area healthcare providers and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Lovaas recommended that residents of Jones County stay home if they are not feeling well. She also said that even if one thinks that they are in good health, they should still try and limit their exposure to other people.

"Postpone your events and if you can limit any large gatherings," Lovaas said.

Lovaas plans to work more from home and she thinks if other folks in Jones County have the option, they should consider taking similar steps.