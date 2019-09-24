Jones County Hula Hoop Tree will stay standing, changes made to speed limit

The Jones County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with a plan to make the area around the famous 'Hula Hoop Tree' safer.

The Hula Hoop Tree is located on E23 County Home Road, near the town of Amber, in Jones County. (Jay Greene / KCRG)

The tree, which is covered in hula hoops, stands on E23 County Home just outside of the town of Amber, which is northeast of Anamosa. In the last month, the Jones County Board of Supervisors has discussed safety concerns involving the tree.

On Tuesday, County Engineer Derek Snead presented findings from a study on the road. Then, the board voted unanimously to drop the speed limit of the road near the tree from 55 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour.

“We try to look at some of the design aspects of the road,” said Snead. “The geometry of it, the sharpness or curves the grades on the hills, some of the site distance issues and the existing roadway out there don’t have any safety concerns as far as reducing the speed from an engineering standpoint.”

Board members and the county engineer agreed that they want to be extra cautious with everyone getting out of their cars to look at the tree.

The speed limit change will happen within the next 14 days. Snead says he will start marking phone calls right away about getting the news signs up.

There are several stories surrounding how the hoops ended up on the tree. One report says two hoops blew on to the tree during a storm in 2017. Another story says a man threw a hoop up there for his 40th birthday.