Jones County 'Hula Hoop Tree' to be topic at board of supervisors meeting

On Tuesday, the Jones County Board of Supervisors will discuss the Hula Hoop Tree in Amber, Iowa, which is northeast of Anamosa.

The Hula Hoop Tree is located on E23 County Home Road, near the town of Amber, in Jones County. (Jay Greene / KCRG)

City documents only say they'll talk about "liability concerns".

Two hoops ended up on the tree, located on E23 County Home Road, in 2017. According to the Quad-City Times, it's rumored that a storm blew the first hoop on to the tree. Some others say a man threw a hoop up there for his 40th birthday.

Since then, people in the area have decorated it with more hula hoops. The Jones County tourism guide listed it as a point of interest for the past two years.