Risk of 'out of county clientele' weighed as Jones Co. businesses consider reopening

On Friday, restaurants and other establishments in 77 Iowa counties have the option to partially reopen for business but with certain restrictions.

Jones County is one of the open counties.

At 11 a.m. Friday morning, Diamond Pi Owner Eric Green reopened his restaurant doors to dine in services for the first time in more than a month.

“We got a table for lunch. We didn’t promote too much that we're open. We didn’t want too many people coming in at once,” said Green.

He says he believes his Monticello restaurant is the only one to chose to reopen in the town and says logistically, it wasn’t much of a challenge.

"We rearranged the dining room to get all the tables six feet away. I checked with staff to make sure they were comfortable with it,” Green said.

Ten of their normal 15-person staff is currently on the schedule, and he says they ordered extra food in case they had a bump in sales, but there was some concern about re-opening.

“That’s one thing we keep in mind, that we might have people coming from counties that aren’t open that might come to Jones County to eat or get out,” Green added.

He says precautions they are taking will help minimize that risk.

“If we do our social distancing, if we're sanitizing, we’re washing our hands, all of my servers will be wearing masks then that will minimize the risk,” said Green.

On the other hand, that is the main reason Co-Owner of The Jitney in town says they aren't comfortable re-opening.

"We are between Cedar Rapids and Dubuque, so two hot spots and it was kind of like why would we be opening now when we haven’t got the peak yet," said Katie Farrow.

She says immediately following the Governor's announcement, they began getting calls from people looking to make reservations, all people from outside of Jones County. That's not the only concern.

She's worried about the possibility of having to shut down again.

"We can’t afford as a business to spend thousands of dollars to do that and get all of our inventory back that we got rid of to close down, and then be shut down again," Farrow added."The other concern is the 50 percent capacity."

The majority of Farrow's business is bar sales. She says it's been difficult not being able to sustain carry out options either, but she's looking forward to reopening, likely in June.

“We miss all our customers a ton but we want to do it when it’s right,” Farrow said.

While The Jitney won't be opening its doors just yet, Diamond Pi wants to let people know it's open for business.