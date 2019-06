Johnsonville is recalling about 95 thousand pounds of its sausages. The USDA says they may contain foreign material like hard, green plastic.

This affects Johnsonville's ready-to-eat Jalapeno Cheddar Smoke Sausage.

The company produced and packaged the sausages on March 12 and March 13th of this year and shipped them nationwide.

So far, there are no reports of injuries or reactions.

Click here for more information.