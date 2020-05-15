Johnson county salons take cautious approach towards reopening

Kristi Hempstead has owned JLR Salon and Parlor in North Liberty for two and a half years and she tried to make the most of her time while her business was closed for two months.

“Being able to slow the pace down, refocus, restructure my business on what I want to come for the future," Hempstead said.

Hempstead says she wasn’t sure how she’d feel being back at work. That is, until she saw her first client walk through the door.

“{I} realized how much I feel alive again. So that’s been really great," Hempstead said.

Hempstead, who works alone, is normally double booked all day. With new limitations in place, she's trying a soft opening where only one client is allowed in at a time.

“Just getting a few people in, get the feel for things," she said.

That cautious approach to reopening is also being practiced elsewhere in Johnson County. Aubrey Holsinger owns Flip Salon in North Liberty and decided not to open her doors at all on Friday.

“Its valuable in this particular instance to take a moment and take a step by step approach and just really make sure that we do things not only according to the law, but to protect the people that walk through the door." Holsinger said.

"Its really important that we just make sure that they feel comfortable and safe.”

Holsinger and her staff spent the day training new employees and deep cleaning the facility. In no rush to reopen, she hopes her checklist of chores will be done by next week.

“We only have their best interests in mind and give them still a great service and an experience and that’s really what were all about.," Holsinger said.

"To me, that’s what means the most and I'll take any amount of time to step back from our business to make sure that that happens."

