Johnson County sheriff not running for re-election

Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek on Wednesday announced he will not run for re-election.

He has served as sheriff for 16 years.

"I never planned to hold this office as a lifetime commitment," he said in a statement. "At the end of this term, I will have worked for the citizens for almost 35.5 years."

December 2020 will make the end of his 4th term in office.

In his statement, he thanked Johnson County voters for putting faith in him.

"I hope that I have served this office in a way that makes you proud of Johnson County," he said."

Read the full statement below:

I am announcing my intention to not run for re-election for the office of Johnson County Sheriff. December 2020 will mark the end of my 4th term. I never planned to hold this office as a lifetime commitment. At the end of this term, I will have worked for the citizens for almost 35 ½ years.

The pride and satisfaction that I feel from being selected by the voters of Johnson County to serve as Sheriff for 16 years is almost immeasurable. I am just completely honored and humbled that people would get out of bed and go to the polls and find my name near the bottom of the ballot and mark the box next to it is simply amazing to me.

To the Voters of Johnson County, I thank you for putting your faith in me. I hope that I have served this office in a way that makes you proud of Johnson County.

To my co-workers past and present, I thank you for the opportunity to serve next to you.

I intend to continue representing Johnson County to the best of my abilities for the next 19 months, just because there will be changes does not mean we do not need to keep improving our service to the public.

Sincerely,

Lonny L. Pulkrabek

Sheriff, Johnson County