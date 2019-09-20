Advertisement

Johnson County settles lawsuit with former worker who claims boss attacked her

Shanti Sellz, seen here in 2016, was Johnson County's first-ever Local Food and Planning...
Shanti Sellz, seen here in 2016, was Johnson County's first-ever Local Food and Planning Coordinator.(KCRG)
Published: Sep. 20, 2019 at 3:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The former Johnson County Local Foods and Planning Specialist will get more than $80,000 in a settlement agreement after claiming her supervisor assaulted her in 2017.

Shanti Sellz filed the lawsuit in 2018. It claimed her supervisor, John Busard, lunged at her with an open hand during a meeting regarding flex time off in 2017. After she reported the incident, Sellz lawsuit claims Busard and other county officials retaliated, leading to her firing shortly afterwards.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors approved the settlement of $81,959 Thursday, which includes $22,591 in attorney fees. As part of the settlement, the count admits no wrongdoing in the case. Attorney Amy Reasner recommended the settlement, arguing the settlement was less costly than the cost of litigation and distraction for county staff.

Johnson County pointed out the County’s Human Resource department, County Grievance Review Board and Iowa Civil Rights Commission ruled against Sellz’s claims.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A portable toilet where a body was found in Des Moines on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Body of man found inside portable toilet on cold night in Des Moines
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Democratic lawmakers say Gov. Reynolds lifted mask mandate without consulting state experts
Danielle Shante Weiner, 33, of Ryan.
Woman charged in Ryan shooting death of boyfriend
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa governor auctioned off access for pork barons’ charity

Latest News

Peter E. Deegan, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa.
U.S. attorney for Iowa’s northern district retiring from federal service
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Man who wore horns at riot apologizes for storming Capitol
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020, file photo former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who the...
Black farmers unconvinced by Vilsack’s ‘root out’ racism vow
Caleb Durr, 20.
Wisconsin man gets 25 years in prison for Dubuque sex crime
Komen Greater Iowa is closing March 31.
Komen Greater Iowa to close March 31