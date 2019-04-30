Johnson County secondary roads still proving problematic, as school bus slides in mud

Many of the secondary roads across eastern Iowa are creating problems for drivers- and some are beginning to worry if the roads are even safe.

Driving through some areas of Johnson County on their way home from school, buses in the College Community School District are no longer taking secondary roads like the ones in Swisher. Many of them are covered in puddles and starting to form large ditches from tire tracks.

The decision to stay off the secondary roads, for the school district, was made Monday morning- after a school bus slid off L Rd. NW in Swisher.

"[I saw] a lot of heavy equipment and lights, and so I thought they were pouring rock thinking they were fixing the road," said Kimberly Grief, who has lived on the road the last 20 years. "But yet I saw a little bit of orange, and I thought no, that's school bus color."

The school district announced Tuesday afternoon the buses will remain on a hard-surface route for the remainder of the week- the decision means 577 students in the district will need to go out of their normal routines to ensure they get to school.

Grier said she has made a number of attempts since February to learn when the roads will be repaired. She said the roads have never been this bad before, and wants to see something done about the "dangerous" conditions.

"We pay tax dollars to have the roads maintained, and we can't get it out, or potentially have emergency vehicles get down here safely," Grier said. "That worries me."

TV9 reached out to the Johnson County Secondary Roads department for this story, but did not hear back.