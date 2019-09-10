Johnson County runs out of blackout license plates

The Johnson County Treasure's Office says it has run out of the new blackout license plates.

With the high demand, the DOT is not able to keep up with production.

The popular plates were approved during the last legislative session, whose bills took effect July 1. As of Sept. 3, the plate was already the fourth most popular alternate plate, behind the University of Iowa, ISU, and the Goldfinch plates.

Due to popularity, the Iowa Department of Transporation said it sent supplies of the new plates to local treasurers' offices in order to save time.

Standard six-character alphanumeric plates are available for $35 while the personalized seven-character plates are sold for $60. Funds from the plate will go toward the Road Use Tax Fund, which funds various road and bridge projects through the state.

There is no timeline on when more blackout plates will be available from the Johnson County Treasure's Office.