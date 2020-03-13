Johnson County officials: no recommendation for schools to close at this time

The Johnson County Public Health Department addressed the several cases of coronavirus in the county at a press conference Friday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 16 cases in the state. Fourteen of those cases are in Johnson County.

Health department officials said they have seen no community spread and they're not recommending schools to close.

Leaders say the risk of getting Coronavirus in Johnson County is low.

The fourteen people who tested positive had just come back to Iowa from an Egyptian cruise. No one else in Johnson County, outside of the cruise, has tested positive for the virus.

Hospitals are working on their emergency response plans.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Friday began limiting the number of public entrances to its hospital. Doctors are screening patients and visitors entering the hospital for symptoms of the flu.

UIHC has a video service in place patients can use to avoid coming to the hospital.

Mercy Iowa City has a hotline people can access by phone or through the hospital's website.

Leaders in Johnson County said the current situation does not warrant closing schools. The Iowa City Community School district is planning to come back as normal after spring break.

In addition, classes at the University of Iowa will go online from March 23 to April 3. Dorms will stay open. Students can choose to stay home or return to their residence halls.

Health officials say they are in contact with people who were on the Egyptian cruise, including passengers who testes negative. They say most of the people on the cruise were from Johnson County.