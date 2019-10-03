Johnson County nonprofit celebrates grand opening, aims to connect institutions to farm-grown food

A Johnson County nonprofit celebrated its grand opening Thursday- after it says local demand allowed its mission to grow.

Staff organizes the warehouse area at Field to Family in Iowa City on October 3, 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Both the county and Iowa City gave grants to Field to Family so it could get food from local farms to institutions like schools and retirement homes. Staff with the nonprofit organization said the grand opening proves their work is worth it.

"It feels really humbling and it feels really hopeful," said Giselle Bruskewitz, the food hub manager for Field to Family.

For staff at Field to Family, their job might seem simple to an outsider looking in: load up the van with food from local growers, and deliver it to area schools and other institutions. But in recent years, leaders with the organization said that demand for local food has grown significantly.

"It came down to we needed to develop our own hub so that we can provide that for other institutions," said Michelle Kenyon, the director of Field to Family.

Leaders of the nonprofit held their grand opening and announced their hot start Thursday.

"We have purchased from 24 local farmers and we've worked with 27 institutions in our region," Kenyon said.

That rapid success comes thanks to local support- both through those local institutions, as well as local government. Between the county and Iowa City, the nonprofit has received nearly $120,000 in grants.

Those grants were awarded because area leaders wanted to see that demand for local food met.

"There are a lot of capable farmers out there in our region," Bruskewitz said. "Now, one of those farmers might not be able to meet the demand entirely for any one of those institutions. So that's why we're here."

"I feel very fortunate to be part of this community that values community-based food systems and values local farmers," Kenyon said.

With that support, leaders say their official opening solidifies the mission of the nonprofit.

"It means that we set out to reach a goal and we are meeting it," Kenyon said.

"The potential is there, and the infrastructure is here now," Bruskewitz said.

Kenyon said they are still looking for farmers to participate in the program. For more information on Field to Family, visit their website.