Johnson County mayors encouraging residents to stay inside unless necessary

A trio of mayors of cities in Johnson County are encouraging their residents to do as much as possible to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a joint statement issued by the leaders on Sunday.

The exterior of the main entrance to City Hall in Iowa City on Monday, March 16, 2020 (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Bruce Teague, John Lundell, and Terry Donahue all joined in asking people to take precautions to keep themselves and others healthy. They are the mayors of Iowa City, Coralville, and North Liberty, respectively.

“The around-the-clock effort of the staff at our local hospitals is nothing short of heroic,” Lundell said, in the statement. “It is absolutely imperative that the community do everything within our ability to assist the doctors, nurses, and support staff on the frontline of this crisis.”

The mayors echoed the guidance from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office and state public health officials to limit gatherings to 10 or less and a suggestion of self-isolation for persons returning from travel, including spring break.

Other suggestions included practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing, disinfecting of homes and businesses, and using telemedicine options when available rather than going to in-person medical care.

Teague specifically recommended that people limit their trips outside of the home to essential needs only for at least the next two weeks.