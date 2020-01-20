Johnson County leaders recite 'I Have A Dream' speech in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Community leaders in Johnson County gathered Monday night to recite the infamous "I Have a Dream" speech made by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Community leaders in Johnson County lined and waited to read a passage from the "I Have A Dream" speech made by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Coralville Public Library on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The event was hosted in the lobby of the Coralville Public Library, and it marked the fourth consecutive year the library has hosted.

Among those in attendance included Johnson County Supervisor Royceann Porter, State Senator Zach Wahls, Rabbi Esther Hugenholtz from the Agudas Achim synagogue, Greg Hearns with the Iowa City Federation of Labor, as well as two Coralville city council members.

Laura Crossett, the Adult Services Coordinator for the Coralville Public Library, explained the reading of such an influential speech is so important for the community on a number of levels. She also said the library aligns with some of the goals Dr. King had, as well- making it all the more special the library hosts the event.

"We try to make ourselves a part of the community, to partner with the community, and to form coalitions with other members of the community in order to further our goals of making sure that everyone has access to information, that it is freely available, and that it is something that we can share with the world," said Crossett.

Crossett said they chose to recite this speech in particular because it relates to so many of Dr. King's themes he worked on through his life.