Johnson County hospital leaders not in support of shelter-in-place order

As the coronavirus becomes more prevalent in Iowa, the leaders of two large hospitals in the county with the most infections say they're not pushing for a shelter-in-place order as adopted by neighboring states.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in a 2017 photo. (Samantha Myers/KCRG)

Brooks Jackson, dean of the University of Iowa's medical college, says it would be "very disruptive" economically. Sean Williams, the CEO of Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, says it would create unintended consequences hampering the hospitals' ability to provide care.

Both are in Johnson County, where most of Iowa's cases are located.

Officials said Wednesday that the number of Iowans who tested positive increased by 21 to 145.