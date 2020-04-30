Johnson County extends government building closures through May 18

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors announced the extended closure of government buildings through 7:30 a.m. on May 18, in accordance with Gov. Reynolds' earlier order to close facilities to the public.

County governmental buildings have been closed since 5:30 p.m. on March 17, except for the Johnson County Courthouse, which has had, and will continue to have, limited public access.

County services continue to be available online, by phone, or through mail and email.

For more information, including contact information, visit www.johnson-county.com.