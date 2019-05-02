Johnson County emergency officials help out in Davenport

Several emergency responders from Johnson County were sent to Davenport to help with the flooding situation.

Members of the North Liberty Public Works, Iowa City Public Works & Johnson County EMA assisted with filling sandbags and pumps for flood protection, according to a Facebook post.

Water gushed into Davenport Tuesday afternoon when a temporary levee along the Mississippi River broke. At least 30 people were rescued. No one was hurt.

"Paying back the help they provided Johnson County cities during our 08 floods when the shoe was on the other foot," the Facebook post said.

