Johnson County celebrates four years of offering community identification cards

Leaders in Johnson County say they've seen a lot of success in its community identification cards.

The cards have been available for four years.

All people need to do is provide proof he or she lives in the county, it does not require proof of citizenship or other immigration status.

So even undocumented immigrants and refugees can get the IDs.

County leaders say there are many benefits to having identification.

They say it makes simple daily tasks easier.

People can apply at the Johnson County Auditor's Office every Monday through Friday. The cost is $4 or children and $8 for adults.