Johnson County cancels grounds and grandstand entertainment for 2020 fair

Johnson County announced it is canceling the grounds and grandstand entertainment for the 2020 Johnson County fair due to COVID-19.

"It was determined this was the best decision due to the uncertainty of what the public health situation may look like at the end of July," Johnson County Fair Board President Charlie Isaacs said. "We want nothing more than to have a fair, however, volunteers, visitors; youth of Johnson County and staff health and safety are our main concern.”

The Johnson County Agricultural Association said it is working to find opportunities for the 4-H and FFA members to showcase their talents despite the cancellation.

For more information go to Johnson County's website. or email johnsoncofair@gmail.com.

For more information about 4-H and FFA events click here, or email Yoder@iastate.edu.