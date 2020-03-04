Deputies find body in Iowa River with ID of missing University of Iowa student

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said authorities are working to identify a body found in the Iowa River Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies found the body around 1:05 p.m. in the river near 4745 Sand Road SE which is about 2 miles north of Hills.

The sheriff's office said they also found an ID with the body. It belonged to University of Iowa student David Le, 19, of Sioux City, who went missing in Nov. 2019. Some of his personal belongings were located on the Iowa Avenue Bridge over the Iowa River.

However, the body has not been positively identified.

More information will be released when available, the sheriff's office said.