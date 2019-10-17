Johnson County attorney defends decision to not charge driver who hit student for leaving the scene

The Johnson County Attorney's office is standing behind its decision to not charge an Iowa City Schools driver with leaving the scene of an accident, after the vehicle he was driving hit a 12-year-old boy.

Screen shot of video showing former Iowa City School driver Corey Turner after he hit a student in district owned van.

The incident happened last month in downtown Iowa City.

28-year-old Corey Turner was cited for using an electronic device behind the wheel which came with it a $100 fine.

Video recorded on the van Turner was driving, obtained by the I9 investigative team through and Iowa open records request, shows he was playing loud music and texting before the crash in a district owned vehicle.

Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness declined I9's request for an interview to explain her decision but in an email said Turner was only charged with what she thought they could prove.

Lyness also said their decision was based off what could be seen in the video.

The video shows Turner continued to drive after hitting the student and remained behind the wheel for around a minute before getting out.

Iowa City Police Chief Jody Matherly says what is seen on the video can be explained. Matherly says the area where the crash happened was not a place where it is easy to pull over. Matherly also says Turner did end up pulling over in a nearby driveway to assess the scene and that even though Turner can be seen in the video turning around several times he also did not see the child he hit.

"He gets out to the sidewalk and gets a viewpoint of the intersection itself, there's nothing there, the child as we know has gotten up, has brushed himself off, said I'm fine and takes off," said Matherly.

Matherly does acknowledge his department did make a mistake during their investigation as he says they did not do a good a job at keeping the victim and their family in the loop about what they knew and when. The mother of the student who was hit told I9 the night charges were brought against Turner they had not heard from investigators since the day after the incident.

Turner has been demoted by Iowa City Schools since the incident. He was a Transportation Case Manager and is now a Paraeducator. The move comes with it a dock in pay. Turner had made $17 an hour and will now be paid $13.93 and hour.