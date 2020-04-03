Johnson County add 3 new cases of COVID-19; total up to 83

The Iowa Department of Public Health says Johnson county added 3 new cases of the virus on Friday Altogether, Johnson county has 83 cases of COVID-19.

Health officials say that at this point, people need to assume the virus is widespread.

Dave Koch, the Johnson County Public Health Director stated in a press conference, "We're no longer in prevention but mitigation phase, which means there is widespread community spread."

Officials with Johnson County also stated that 46 people have recovered from the virus and are following the same guidelines as the general public.

Health officials also encouraged people to stay at home to be sure to take care of their mental health and to still continue healthy practices like working out.