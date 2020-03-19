Johnson County Sheriff's Office taking extra steps to ensure jail is clean, ACLU calls for fewer arrests, more releases

Leaders with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office says they are taking more steps for inmates at the jail and those who process people in custody.

The doors were closed to the public on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and Jail in Iowa City. County leaders ordered all county buildings closed to the public due to the threat of the novel coronavirus. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Johnson County has more confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus than any other county in the state- and staff with the sheriff's office explained how they are cleaning more often, and limiting who visits their facility.

But leaders with the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa want to see law enforcement keep as many people out of jail as possible to reduce the spread of the virus.

At the county sheriff's Office, with the threat of the novel coronavirus, county leaders made the decision no one from the public is allowed inside. It has forced law enforcement to adapt to help people who want things like gun permit applications and vehicle registration renewals.

"How can we provide that service at a distance and also what safety precautions do we need to take to keep ourselves safe and minimize that exposure," said Det. Sgt. Brad Kunkel with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

The only people who enter the doors- staff and inmates heading to jail. With 41 people currently inside that jail behind bars, cleaning is a top priority.

"Keeping it clean at all times and also re-sanitizing after somebody maybe brought into the jail," Kunkel said.

Those 41 inmates, while low for Johnson County compared to months prior, is still much higher than the governor's maximum recommended group size of ten.

"We're learning every day new ways that we can make sure the staff and the inmates are protected and that they're safe," Kunkel said.

The threat of the coronavirus spreading is why the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa wants to see changes made in jails and prisons- to help reduce a potential spread of the virus.

"Jails need to try to follow these public health recommendations as much as anyone, maybe even more so," said Veronica Fowler, the communications director for ACLU of Iowa. "Because a lot of the people who are in jail, already have a history of health problems."

The ACLU is suggesting things like giving more tickets rather than arrests and releasing some inmates awaiting bail.

"87-percent of the people in our jails in Iowa are there not because they've been convicted of a crime, but because they simply don't have enough money to post bail," Fowler said.

Ffor law enforcement, Kunkel said change is a constant- and now, they are making plans to adapt.

"We're certainly open to new ideas, too, and make sure that we're meeting regularly with staff and just having open communication about what can we be doing to make sure everybody's safe," Kunkel said.