Johnson County Public Health prepares to door-knock in seven more cities, expanding health survey

The Johnson County Public Health Department will once again go door-knocking as part of a county-wide public health survey with the intent to expand beyond the county's largest urbanized areas.

Volunteers and staff with the county's public health department will go to seven more cities in the county with the same goal of trying to identify the public health needs of the county.

The first time the county conducted a similar survey, they went to Iowa City, Coralville, and North Liberty in July. Now, organizers will visit people in Hills, Lone Tree, Oxford, Shueyville, Solon, Swisher, and Tiffin.

Leaders of the project said they will take what they learned the first time door knocking and use it to get response numbers as high as possible.

"For us, we've altered and pivoted kind of our methodology," Sam Jarvis, the Emergency Preparedness Planner for Johnson County Pubilc Health, said. "We took what we learned, our best practices, we looked at things that didn't work well and we tweaked those. And so we're doing it again."

The survey will start on September 9 and go through September 27. If the county selects your home, you will receive a postcard in the mail. Jarvis said they expect to make more stops at homes in the late afternoon or early evening hours to get the highest level of engagement.