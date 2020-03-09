Johnson County Public Health investigating possible contacts after coronavirus cases

Seven people in Johnson County have tested positive for the coronavirus according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, all of which had recently been on a cruise in Egypt.

Sam Jarvis, the community health division manager for Johnson County Public Health, in the department's office on March 9, 2020. (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

The Iowa Department of Public Health said one of the individuals who has tested positive for coronavirus is middle-aged and that the other six are between 61 and 80 years old.

Sam Jarvis, the community health division manager for Johnson County Public Health, said they are in the process of investigating who these individuals may have come in close contact with. Currently, he said they think close contact exposure is limited to those who share the same households of the people likely infected.

Nevertheless, Jarvis said an investigation is still underway with the help of the state. It is work that he said is being down to make sure the disease does not spread.

"We're contacting persons that might been exposed and are at risk," Jarvis said.

Jarvis stressed that the public should not panic over news that coronavirus has made its way to eastern Iowa. Instead, he said it's important people focus on being aware and taking steps to make sure they don't spread illnesses.

The CDC recommends in the wake of the outbreak that folks make an effort to wash their hands and avoid close contact with people who are sick.