Johnson Co. Public Health recruiting licensed medical professionals in preparation for potential shortage

Johnson County Public Health has begun recruiting efforts to bring in licensed medical professionals to help in COVID-19 response in the event there is a shortage.

"Knowing what we have seen in other states and the nation that there is a potential medical surge in hospitals and local facilities, we wanted to plan ahead," said Sam Jarvis, Community Health Manager with Johnson County Public Health.

Jarvis says being prepared in terms of COVID-19 response requires an all hands on deck approach. That's why they've begun recruiting medical professionals in the state - retired or others who aren't already in the workforce- to apply be a Medical Reserve Corps Volunteer.

"Right now, we are focusing on medical professionals who are not already essential workers in the workforce in the health care workforce right now," he said.

Those stepping up would need to have experience in medicine. Jarvis says it's not clear yet where they would be placed.

"We're currently not planning operations with volunteers to deploy them any time soon, but really the goal for this effort has been more projecting forward into the future if and when the needs should arise," Jarvis said.

Mercy in Iowa City says volunteers would likely supplement current staffing in supportive or more active roles depending on the skills and training. Without knowing the plan, she says there are many places where these volunteers might be helpful from public health to home health, hospital to hospice, assisted living to skilled nursing.

Jarvis says they'll use their vetting process to make sure people are medically competent enough to help.

"We wouldn't just have a bunch of volunteers, and just throw them out into a situation where they would be unprepared. It's one of the reasons we want people to register early now," said Jarvis.

Since recruiting started Friday, they've had nearly 20 volunteers sign up. Jarvis encourages those outside the County register through the statewide one.

People can sign up by registering online through the i-SERV website.

