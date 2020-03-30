Johnson County Board of Supervisors requests Gov. Reynolds order shelter-in-place

County government officials in Johnson County have sent a letter to the state's governor requesting she takes further actions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors said on Monday, March 30, 2020, in a statement, that it asked Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order in response to the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa. It noted that many other governors in the country have taken such steps, including three of the six states bordering Iowa.

The board also requested that Gov. Reynolds give authority to counties to be able to issue their own shelter-in-place orders if she chooses not to take that step statewide. The governor's office and county officials have both said that it can only be declared by the governor unless she delegates that power to lower levels in government.

Gov. Reynolds said during a Monday press conference that she was not planning on issuing a statewide shelter-in-place order at this time, nor was she planning to delegate that authority to local governments.