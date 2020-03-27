Johnson County Board of Supervisions asks businesses not impacted by closures to modify operations

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors is asking any business not impacted by the Governor's proclamation for closures to modify their operations. This is to limit the number of employees being at work physically and will promote social distancing.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted for a third and final time on a new land ordinance regulating land use in more rural areas of the county on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The Johnson County Public Health Department along with the Iowa Department of Public Health recommends any employees who can work from home to do so, implement staggering shifts, implement flexible sick leave and supportive policies and practices, assess essential functions, practice social distancing, perform extra cleaning and disinfection, and use videoconferencing when possible for work-related meetings.

On Thursday, the governor said existing closures will be extended one week until April 7. Governor Reynolds ordered additional retails closures including book stores; clothing and shoe stores; jewelry stores; luggage stores; cosmetics, perfume and beauty supply stores; furniture stores; florists and home furnishing stores.

All nonessential surgeries such as dental or cosmetic surgeries will be postponed starting Friday at 5 p.m. The exception to the suspension is emergency surgeries.