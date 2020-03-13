Johnson County Auditor's Office explains address cards to help update voter information

The Johnson County Auditor says they have heard concerns over cards that they are sending out to all registered voters.

Staff at the auditor's office says it is just routine maintenance to make sure that people that are registered to vote, are still living in the address that they registered with. And even if one of those cards does not get delivered to your address, staff says you do not have to worry about losing your voting rights.

People across the county started receiving these cards, asking if their address is right, or if their address has changed. So far, they have already seen a stack of cards bounce back.

Travis Weipert, Johnson County Auditor, said if someone's card bounces, they will not immediately strip your chance to vote. He says it is a long process, and it would take years for that to happen.

"Your card would have to bounce back, we're going to reach out to you by other means and then you have to miss or forego four years without going to an election before we can remove you from the voter roles," Weipert said.

Weipert said if your address has not changed, you do not have to send the card back. If you do not receive your card, you can always update the information at their office or when you go to vote in November.