Johnson County Auditor advocates for absentee voting in upcoming primaries

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate recently extended the absentee voting period for the upcoming June primaries in iowa, allowing voting to begin on April 23, 2020.

Absentee ballots sit on a desk in an undated photo (KCRG File)

In Johnson County, Auditor Travis Weipert said his office has received many calls about the upcoming election. He said it's in response to COVID-19, with many people worried about in-person voting on election day.

Weipert recommended voting by mail and said people should request an absentee ballot. Weipert adds that'll be helpful to his office, as the department is also concerned about getting enough poll workers on election day.

"If we can get 60 to 70 percent of the votes absentee that helps with staffing needs at the polling sites," Weipert said. "When people vote absentee it really helps us out, saves us money and again, with the virus you're able to stay home and not worry about coming in contact with anybody."

The primary election is on Tuesday, June 2.