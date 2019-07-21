Johnson County 4-H Club Celebrates 90 Years

The Golden Rule Golden Star 4-H Club in Johnson County is celebrating their 90th Anniversary.

They are the oldest club in Johnson County. Current members and alumni celebrated at the Johnson County Fair, showing projects from previous years.

Golden Rule Golden Star Leader Mary Burr says having a tight-knit community is one of the reasons their chapter has lasted so long. “The club members, their siblings continue on, we’ve had leadership from one of the other leaders for over 25 years. So I think, it’s he history of our club,” she said.

Current Golden Rule Golden Star members will be presenting at the Johnson County Fair over the next few days.

