Johnson Co. farmers worry about proposed "Zoning" ordinance

Johnson County residents got their first chance to look at the proposed changes to the “Zoning Ordinance” and many said it would change how they have to operate.

The ordinance allows for 25 animal units per acre of land. Each animal is worth a different value.

“My pen of 30 head of bull would be over the limit,” said Steve Swenka, a 4th generation Johnson County farmer.

Swenka would have to build a new facility to house the extra cattle, which he would need a permit from the county for, and it would have to be on a different acre of land.

“They would be out in the elements,” he said. “We try to exercise animal husbandry and we are trying to do the best for their well-being.”

The county originally said they do believe the proposal is within the state law.

KCRG TV9 is still waiting to hear back from the county.

Swenka, however, said it is more than just about animal safety, it’s also about getting younger generations into the agriculture business.

“The amount of money that it takes to get into agriculture is tremendous,” he said. “Many young farmers start out with livestock and build equity. I am hoping that someday my kids will come back and take over the farm.”

