The City of Cedar Rapids said the intersection at Johnson Avenue and 18th Street NW will transition to a four-way stop starting Feb. 27.

The intersection is currently a two-way stop.

The city said there will also be a change to the intersection at B Avenue and 18th Street NW. Starting Feb. 27, traffic on B Avenue will stop for traffic on 18th Street, and 18th Street will become a through-street. Currently, traffic on 18th Street stops for traffic on B Avenue.