Johnny Gosch went missing 37 years ago Thursday

It has been 37 years since a 12-year-old boy disappeared while delivering the Des Moines Register's Sunday paper.

Police believe someone kidnapped Johnny Gosch near his West Des Moines home on Sept. 5, 1982. At first, police thought he ran away, but his mother said back in 1982 that she never believed that was the case.

West Des Moines police tell station KCCI the case remains active, and the department still gets tips but nothing has solved the crime.

"I think that our son was taken off the corner of 42nd and Marcourt," his mom Noreen Gosch said in a 1982 interview. "I don't believe for one minute that he ran away or walked voluntarily with anyone. He just wouldn't do that."

Police said there's no evidence to suggest he is alive.

Theories of kidnapping and sex rings have come and gone.

The case also inspired the first missing pictures on milk cartons thanks to Anderson Erickson Dairy.