John Deere to produce and distribute face shields for health-care workers

John Deere has announced plans to produce 225,000 protective face shields to distribute to health-care workers.

Production began on April 8 at the John Deere Seeding Group in Moline, Illinois.

Deere said it expects to produce an initial 25,000 face shields that will be delivered to 16 John Deere factories in eight states across the country. The face shields will then be distributed to health-care workers in the local communities.

Deere also said it has ordered materials and supplies to produce an additional 200,000 face shields.

The effort is in collaborate with the United Auto Workers union, the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. The company said it's using an open-source design from the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the project.

