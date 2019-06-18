John Deere showcases long history in Our Town Waterloo

With its long history in Our Town Waterloo, John Deere is showcasing decades of tractors, engines and employees at the John Deere Tractor and Engine Museum. It offers a free experience for families on the TechWorks Campus near downtown Waterloo.

From some of the earliest machines to the tractors you'll see in the field today, visitors can see the progression of the company since it began.

"So many people come here expecting to learn the history of John Deere tractors and engines, which they do, but they also find that they're walking down memory lane," says manager Rosa Grant. "Not many companies can say they've been in a community for over 100 years, so we really cherish the relationship we have with Waterloo and see that Waterloo is very important to the success of this company."

The interactive exhibits explain why John Deere has roots in Waterloo and how assembly has evolved over the years.

New this year, a passport program encourages people to visit all of the John Deere attractions, including the historic sites and John Deere Pavilion in Moline.

Just a short walk from the museum, a new hotel offers guests a unique place to stay. The Courtyard by Marriott on the TechWorks Campus is in a former John Deere factory. For years, this is where the company made its tractors. The hotel opened last year. It includes several amenities, including the Blue Iguana restaurant.

