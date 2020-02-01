John Deere restricting travel to, closing facilities in, China during virus outbreak

An eastern Iowa manufacturer is taking steps to keep its employees healthy and avoid spreading illness amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to television station KWQC, officials with John Deere said they were watching the situation with Wuhan coronavirus in China and have decided to close facilities in that country until they determine when it would be appropriate to reopen.

Officials said many of their employees in China work remotely, and they have restricted travel of their employees to and from China for now.

On Friday, the United States declared a public health emergency because of the virus that hit China and has spread to other nations, including the United States.

The virus has prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global emergency.