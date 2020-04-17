John Deere contractor in Waterloo tests positive for COVID-19

John Deere has confirmed that a contractor at John Deere Drivetrain Operations in Waterloo has tested positive for COVID-19.

Company officials said the person has been in self-quarantine since March 31st.

They tested positive on Tuesday. The company said it activated its response plan when the employee first went into quarantine.

That includes figuring out who the contractor may have interacted with and thoroughly sanitizing any areas of the factory where the person may have worked.

Waterloo had a foundry worker who tested positive for the virus earlier this month. John Deere's Dubuque Works facility temporarily suspended production after a worker tested positive last month.