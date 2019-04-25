John Deere agrees to pay $1 million for air quality violations at Cedar Falls testing center

The Iowa Attorney General's Office said John Deere has agreed to pay $1 million for violating air quality standards at its Cedar Falls diesel-engine testing.

According to the release from the Attorney General's Office, the violations happened over a 12- to- 13-year period.

As part of a consent decree entered by a Black Hawk County judge, the company must conduct environmental audits every year using a third party for three years until it receives two reports in a row that show no or minimal violations.

The agreement comes after a complaint from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources which alleged Deere did not comply with emissions limits in 80 construction permits at its Performance Engineering Center on Cedar Heights Drive.

The Iowa DNR also said the Deere operated without proper air quality permits in some cases and provided inaccurate information to the DNR from 2005 to 2016 on compliance reports.

The Iowa DNR said Deere also violated emission limits on carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter from 2005 until 2018.

Deere did not contest the allegations as part of the settlement, according to a press release.

The case was sent to the Iowa Attorney General's Office in 2018.

"In 2016, Deere met with the DNR to discuss obtaining permits to allow the company to test larger engines. The DNR discovered that Deere had been providing incorrect information and violating emissions limits since 2006," according to a press release. "The Performance Engineering Center’s emissions permits were based on the assumption that Deere would use lower-emitting engines, but in reality, it used higher-emitting engines that emitted more nitrogen oxides."

Nitrogen oxides can cause damage to the lungs and worsen conditions such as asthma and bronchitis.