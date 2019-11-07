John Deere Works in Dubuque dedicates memorial to honor military veterans

John Deere Works in Dubuque honored its employees who are veterans with a new memorial.

The memorial is in front of the main lobby of the factory. It includes flags, a plaque, and brick pavers. There are 136 pavers with the names of employees and which branch of the military they served.

During the ceremony Thursday, the company recognized the employees for their service. Terry Lewis looks forward to other people enjoying the memorial.

"I'm just looking forward to just the families coming out to see the different people," he said. "People that come in and out can see how many militaries are represented here at Deere."

Employee and veteran Tim Roche said it feels good to have his company recognize their employees' service.

John Deere encourages people to stop by and visit the memorial.